Muiravonside Country Park’s New Parks Farm is staging a special festive walk with a “meet the animals” nativity theme tomorrow.

The idea is to let children get up close to the farm’s rescue donkeys - and some other animals familiar from Nativity scenes - and find out from stock keepers and farm volunteers what winter is like for their four-legged friends.

The session runs from 1pm to 2pm tomorrow (there’s another on Saturday, December 23), and tickets are £4.

To book call 01324506850.