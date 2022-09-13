Updates: Queue to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral closed | Thousands expected to line route to Edinburgh Airport
The queue to view the Queen’s coffin at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh has closed, the Scottish Government has said.
Some 26,000 people have viewed the late monarch’s coffin since Monday, a tweet from the government said.
The Queen’s coffin will be taken from the cathedral to Edinburgh Airport on Tuesday afternoon, bound for London.
People are expected to line the route of the Queen’s final departure from Edinburgh as her coffin is taken to the airport this evening, with the Queen’s coffin heading to Buckingham Palace.
Here’s live updates throughout the afternoon on D-Day +4, or D+4, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 14:38
The King and Queen Consort have left Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.
Crowds who had waited for a glimpse of the royal couple cheered, waved flags and recorded mobile phone footage as the royal couple drove past.
People waiting to see the Queen lying in rest in St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh are now being turned away.
The queue stretched from the top of the Royal Mile to the Meadows, with thousands of well-wishers waiting overnight to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Stewards started turning people away from the end of the queue outside Main Library from 1pm on Tuesday.
A space next to the library has been provided for people to lay flowers.
The royal coffin is due to leave for Edinburgh Airport later this afternoon.
The National Trust for Scotland has said buildings and gardens will be closed while countryside places remain open on the day of the funeral.
Trains will run through the night and major road closures have been paused to ease journeys for mourners visiting London to pay their respects to the Queen.
Network Rail said limited trains will operate overnight from Wednesday night while Her Majesty is lying in state in Westminster Hall.
There will also be extra daytime services.
In reply to the message of condolence on behalf of the people of Northern Ireland King Charles III, said: “On behalf of all my family, I can only offer the most heartfelt thanks for your condolences.
“I am here today at a time of great personal sorrow as we mark the death of my beloved mother, after a life most faithfully dedicated to the duty to which she had been called.
“It is fitting that we should meet at Hillsborough, which my mother knew so well, and in whose beautiful rose garden she always took such pleasure.
“In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes.
“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard.
“My mother felt deeply, I know, the significance of the role she herself played in bringing together those whom history had separated, and in extending a hand to make possible the healing of long-held hurts.
“At the very beginning of her life of service, The Queen made a pledge to dedicate herself to her country and her people and to maintain the principles of constitutional government.
“This promise she kept with steadfast faith. Now, with that shining example before me, and with God’s help, I take up my new duties resolved to seek the welfare of all the inhabitants of Northern Ireland.
“During the years of my mother’s reign, it has been a privilege to bear witness to such a devoted life. May it be granted to us all to fulfil the tasks before us so well. “