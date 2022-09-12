Updates as thousands queue at St Giles’ Cathedral as Queen's coffin lies in rest | King Charles III arrives in Edinburgh
King Charles III has arrived in Edinburgh – as thousands wait to pay their respects to the Queen.
His Majesty will then lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen – as her coffin is transported in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral this afternoon.
Gun salutes will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.
Following the ceremony, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles Cathedral where the couple, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.
Later, the King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 14:34
The new Prince of Wales and his brother Harry will not take part in the procession that will follow the Queen’s coffin as it is moved from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral so the public can pay their respects.
The Queen’s children will take the lead, with Charles joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York.
The royal siblings will walk in a line behind the hearse carrying their mother’s coffin and a few steps behind will be Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Following in a car will be the Queen Consort and the Countess of Wessex.
The first person has arrived to queue for the Queen’s lying in state in London – more than 48 hours before the line opens.
Infrastructure is being set up and security staff are preparing for millions of people to wait to pay their respects to the late monarch, whose coffin will be placed in Westminster Hall from 5pm on Wednesday until the morning of Monday September 19.
Full details will be released at 10pm on Tuesday.
The Queen’s coffin oiis set to leave Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse at 14:25 for the short journey to St Giles’ Cathedral.
The King and members of the Royal Family will follow the Queen’s coffin in a procession along the Royal Mile.
The Queen Consort being driven along the Royal Mile ahead of the Procession of Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.
People could be seen climbing on top of road barriers on the Royal Mile to catch a glimpse of the King and the Queen Consort arriving in Edinburgh.
Visitors have described the atmosphere in the area as lively, with lots of people chatting.
Strict road closures are in place surrounding the Mile, which runs from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to Edinburgh Castle, past St Giles’ Cathedral where the Queen’s coffin will be taken on Monday afternoon.
Security are not allowing anyone else in.
A gun salute was fired from Edinburgh Castle moments after the King and the Queen Consort arrived in the Scottish capital.
The Ceremony of the Keys is now under way, with King Charles III being given the ceremonial keys to the city of Edinburgh.