Updates as Queen's coffin to leave Edinburgh | Thousands expected to line route to Edinburgh Airport
Thousands have lined up overnight to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in rest in St Giles’ Cathedral.
Shortly after 6am on Tuesday the Scottish Government said the approximate waiting time was roughly two hours but added that that is expected to lengthen during the morning.
Members of the public will be given until 3pm on today to pay their respects.
People are expected to line the route of the Queen’s final departure from Edinburgh as her coffin is taken to the airport this evening, with the Queen’s coffin heading to Buckingham Palace.
Most Popular
Read More
Here’s live updates throughout the afternoon on D-Day +4, or D+4, in the plans marking the Queen’s death.
Updates as Queen’s coffin to leave Edinburgh | Thousands expected to line route to Edinburgh Airport
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 11:36
Members of the public are allowed entry to the gates of Buckingham Palace in central London, following an early morning rehearsal for the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
Around 500 dignitaries from around the world will attend the Queen’s funeral.
“This is the biggest international event we have hosted in decades,” a Whitehall source said.
The source compared the logistical task to organising “hundreds of state visits” within a matter of days, whereas there might normally only be two or three a year.
For most countries, the invitation extends to the head of state plus a guest.
Hundreds of people are gathering in the village of Royal Hillsborough in Co Down ahead of the arrival of King Charles and the Queen Consort.
Large numbers are already lining the village’s Main St near Hillsborough Castle, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland.
Spectators are being driven into the village on shuttle buses amid a massive security operation.
The King has left the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
The new monarch took an alternative route than expected, opting not to drive up the Royal Mile and past St Giles’ Cathedral, where small crowds had gathered.
He will travel to Edinburgh Airport, where he will board a flight to Belfast.
Invites to the Queen’s funeral have not been sent to Russia, Belarus and Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources said.
King Charles III in Northern Ireland
Hundreds of people are gathering in the village of Royal Hillsborough in Co Down ahead of the arrival of King Charles and the Queen Consort.
Large numbers are already lining the village’s Main St near Hillsborough Castle, the official royal residence in Northern Ireland.
Spectators are being driven into the village on shuttle buses amid a massive security operation.
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season as clubs look to catch up on games postponed following the death of the Queen.
The replays were ditched in each of the last two seasons, and the PA news agency understands this is one solution under consideration to solve the fixture backlog.
Last weekend’s Premier League programme was called off as a mark of respect and two more high-profile fixtures, at Chelsea and Manchester United, have been postponed this coming Sunday.
Participating in the procession that will take the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall is “our last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen”, the senior officer in charge has said.
Major General Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, is responsible for organising the ceremonial aspects of the Queen’s funeral.
He spoke to the PA news agency amid a full rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall.
The early-morning rehearsal saw a black coffin placed on the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal House Artillery and marched from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.
Funeral marches composed by Mendelssohn, Beethoven, and Chopin were played.