Participating in the procession that will take the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall is “our last opportunity to do our duty for the Queen”, the senior officer in charge has said.

Major General Christopher Ghika, of the Household division, is responsible for organising the ceremonial aspects of the Queen’s funeral.

He spoke to the PA news agency amid a full rehearsal for the procession of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall.

The early-morning rehearsal saw a black coffin placed on the horse-drawn carriage of the King’s Troop Royal House Artillery and marched from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday.