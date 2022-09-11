Updates as Queen’s coffin leaves Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh
The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh.
The Queen’s coffin will make a six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh later, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee.
The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers will be draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top.
Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital – which is expected to take about six hours.
It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.
About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.
Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.
As he became King, King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.
A number of procedural matters were completed including the King approving the day of the late Queen’s funeral, which has yet to be confirmed, to be a bank holiday.
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 13:36
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross,
King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace, London, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II
The King has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where he will meet with Commonwealth general secretary Patricia Scotland.
Crowds lining the roads cheered and waved as his black car drove down The Mall and into the Palace gates accompanied by a motorcade of four cars and four police motorbikes.
Charles could be seen waving to people through the car windows.
Children sat on top of parents’ shoulders and people took photos as they watched the new sovereign arrive.
The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda has said following the Queen’s death he will call for a referendum on the country becoming a republic within three years.
Royal Archers and High Court judges during an Accession Proclamation Ceremony at Mercat Cross, Edinburgh, publicly proclaiming King Charles III as the new monarch.