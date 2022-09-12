Updates as Parliament to offer condolences as Queen's coffin lies in rest | King Charles III to arrive in Edinburgh
King Charles III is to make his first visit as monarch to Parliament, where the Commons and Lords will offer condolences
His Majesty will then lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects.
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen – as her coffin is transported in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral this afternoon.
Gun salutes will be fired every minute, with the final round of shots being fired as the hearse stops outside the cathedral.
Following the ceremony, the King will join the procession of the Queen’s coffin to St Giles Cathedral where the couple, accompanied by other members of the royal family, will attend a service of prayer and reflection for the life of the Queen.
Later, the King will receive the First Minister of Scotland, followed by the Presiding Officer, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.
Last updated: Monday, 12 September, 2022, 09:31
Prince Harry has released a statement, paying tribute to his grandmother’s “unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy”.
“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”
He says he cherishes “these times shared with you” - and also says he honours his father in his new role as King Charles III.
“Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile,”
“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”
Infrastructure has been set up in preparation for miles of people queuing for the Queen’s lying in state in Westminster Hall.
From 9am on Tuesday, private security staff and stewards in hi-vis vests and Metropolitan Police officers are stationed along the route, where people will be able to queue from 5pm on Wednesday to see the late monarch’s coffin.
It stretches from Parliament’s tourist entrance, Cromwell Green, down Millbank, past the Lords and Victoria Tower Gardens, across Lambeth Bridge and loops back north on the other side of the River Thames.
Portaloos and crowd control infrastructure like barriers and flooring have been now set up in to Victoria Tower Gardens.
Full details of the route will be published at 10pm on Tuesday.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said the King’s appearance in Parliament on Monday will be a moment of “reflection” and “great sadness”.
Charles and the Queen Consort will visit Westminster Hall where both Houses of Parliament will express their condolences to the new monarch and his wife, and the King will give his reply.
“It’s a part of Westminster which is resplendent with history,” Sir Ed told Sky News.
“I think we’ll all be very proud – proud of our country, proud of our amazing monarchy.
“But it will also be a moment of reflection, as you said, and a moment of great sadness.”
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says her government will not pursue becoming a republic following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Australian Prime Minister has faced backlash from the business and health care sector following the announcement of a one-off bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen.
Anthony Albanese announced on Sunday that Australia will observe a bank holiday on September 22 following the monarch’s funeral on September 19.
The news quickly drew criticism from healthcare professionals who say the short-notice nature of the bank holiday will cause huge disruption to their sector where consultations and operations are arranged weeks and sometimes months in advance.