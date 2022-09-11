Recap: An emotional day as Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh | Charles proclaimed King at an Edinburgh ceremony
The Queen’s coffin has arrived in Edinburgh.
Pallbearers carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it arrives at Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh where it will lie in rest for a day.
The oak coffin will be lifted into a hearse on Sunday at 10am by six of the estate’s gamekeepers will be draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top.
Well-wishers are expected to gather along the route the cortege will take as it travels from Balmoral to the Scottish capital – which is expected to take about six hours.
It will first head to the nearby town of Ballater, where it is expected at approximately 10.12am.
About an hour later it will arrive in Aberdeen, with tributes expected to be paid in the city’s Duthie Park.
Travelling south along the A90, it will then arrive in Dundee at about 2pm.
As he became King, King Charles III paid tribute to the reign of the late Queen, “unequalled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion”, as he was formally declared the nation’s new monarch.
A number of procedural matters were completed including the King approving the day of the late Queen’s funeral, which has yet to be confirmed, to be a bank holiday.
Updates as Queen’s coffin nears Edinburgh
Last updated: Sunday, 11 September, 2022, 13:17
Crowds gathered in Edinburgh for the proclamation gasped as a protester booed and called for a republic.
Donald Maclaren, 64, of Livingston, said: “It’s very disrespectful, there is a time and a place if you want to protest, but this isn’t it.
“Somebody shouted ‘republic now’ then, when they were doing the three cheers, somebody was booing. ”
Liz Maclaren, 67, also branded it “disrespectful”, adding: “The boos sounded like one person.”
One 25-year-old from the capital, who said she did not want to be named, said: “It’s the public, it’s going to happen. It’s a public event there is always going to be someone doing something.”
The Queen’s coffin will make a six-hour journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh later, passing through Aberdeen and Dundee
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, will pass through Ballater, as it continues its journey to Edinburgh from Balmoral
Our journalist Alison Campsie, who is at the scene
The Queen’s hearse will form a cortège of 45 cars as her final journey through Scotland begins this morning.
A massive police and logistical operation at Balmoral is reaching its final stages as the procession prepares to leave at 10am.The Queen’s oak coffin, which has been laying in the castle ballroom since her death on Thursday, is to be loaded into the hearse by six gamekeepers from the Balmoral Estate.Estate workers and her loyal personal staff have been paying their respects in the ballroom - where the late Queen rests in ‘quiet dignity ‘ - over the last two days.
Balmoral Estate is largely clear of the public this morning with a huge police presence lining the main route out of the castle and side roads into the estate.People are now gathering in Ballater, a village loved by the Royals, where the cortège will slow to walking pace to allow people to pay their respects.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line the route of the procession, which will travel through Aberdeen before heading south to Dundee and then Edinburgh.
The cortège is due to arrive in Edinburgh at 3.30pm and the Palace of Holyrood House, it’s final destination for today, at 4pm.
A view from aaround the globe.
Later today, the formal Proclamation of King Charles III, as the King of Gibraltar, will take place.
Australia will have a bank holiday to mark a national day of mourning for the late Queen following her state funeral.
Prime minister Anthony Albanese said he and governor-general David Hurley will travel to the UK in coming days to attend the funeral on September 19.
This is the moment the Queen’s coffin left Balmoral.
Well-wishers in Scotland said goodbye to the Queen as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles’ Cathedral.
In bright sunshine, the hearse carrying the late monarch passed through the gates of the royal residence which was the summer refuge for the former head of state.
The Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence were part of the procession travelling in a limousine directly behind the late Queen.