The Queen’s coffin has left Balmoral to begin its journey to Edinburgh.

Hundreds lined the main street as the Queen’s coffin was driven slowly through Ballater, the village closest to the Balmoral estate, where many locals considered her a neighbour.

The Queen and her family were often seen in the village on her beloved Royal Deeside, which she had visited since childhood and where the royal family are allowed space to be themselves.

Many shops in the picturesque Victorian village are displaying photographs of the Queen in their windows in tribute.

The hearse passed Glenmuick Church where the Rev Davi Barr had rung the church bells 70 times after her death was announced.

Draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and with a wreath of flowers on top, it had remained at rest in the Balmoral ballroom so the late monarch’s loyal estate workers can say their last goodbyes.

Now with a single motorbike outrider leading the way and six vehicles following, the hearse travelled at a stately pace through the stunning Aberdeenshire countryside.

The First Minister of Scotland has called the Queen an “extraordinary” woman as the latter’s coffin left Balmoral and started its journey to Edinburgh, where tributes will be made.

The Queen’s coffin left Balmoral at about 10am and is to pass places including Aberdeen and Dundee before being laid at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “A sad and poignant moment as Her Majesty, The Queen leaves her beloved Balmoral for the final time.