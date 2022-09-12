Queen Elizabeth II: 24 pictures as King Charles III and royal family follow the Queen's coffin in procession along the Royal Mile
The King and royal family members have followed the Queen's coffin in procession along the Royal Mile.
The Queen’s coffin was moved from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.
The escort party, found by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, and royal cars, was flanked by members of the royal family, walking in rear of the procession.
The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.
The procession passed the Scottish Parliament which the Queen formally opened in 2004.
A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.
The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.
The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.
Mourners will be able to file past the coffin from around 5:30pm on Monday 12 September until 3pm on Tuesday 13 September.