The Queen’s coffin was moved from Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the monarchy in Scotland.

The escort party, found by the King’s Body Guard for Scotland, and royal cars, was flanked by members of the royal family, walking in rear of the procession.

The Queen is being taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral where her family, and a congregation drawn from all areas of Scottish society, will attend a service of thanksgiving for her life.

The procession passed the Scottish Parliament which the Queen formally opened in 2004.

A wreath on her coffin consists of nine different flowers, including white spray roses, white freesias, white button chrysanthemums and dried white heather.

The wreath also contains thistles, foliage, rosemary, hebe and pittosporum.

The coffin is due to rest at the cathedral for 24 hours.

Mourners will be able to file past the coffin from around 5:30pm on Monday 12 September until 3pm on Tuesday 13 September.

King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday September 12, 2022. Photo: Andrew Milligan

King Charles III and members of the royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh Photo: Andrew Milligan

King Charles III (second left), the Princess Royal (centre), the Duke of York (second right) and the Earl of Wessex (right) watch as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is removed from the Palace of Holyroodhouse at the start of the procession to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Photo: Peter Byrne

King Charles III, the Princess Royal and the Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin during the procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Photo: Phil Noble