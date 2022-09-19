News you can trust since 1845
35 pictures of the Queen's coffin procession to Wellington Arch as public say final farewell

The Queen’s coffin has been carried from Westminster Abbey in an emotional procession to Wellington Arch.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Monday, 19th September 2022, 1:53 pm

The Queen’s coffin, followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York and the Princess Royal, was carried towards Wellington Arch in the State Gun Carriage as the public once again paid their respects to Her Majesty.

Thousands of people have lined South Carriage Drive to watch the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin.

It is the first road the hearse will drive down on its way to Windsor following the funeral procession.

In some places the crowds were 30 people deep.

Mourners were seen waving flags and carrying flowers.

Every head in the crowd turned as one, as the Queen’s coffin was carried through Whitehall and the historic surroundings, past the Cabinet War Rooms, past the Cenotaph and past Downing Street.

A sea of smartphones greeted the funeral procession as it arrived in Whitehall, with the crowd descending into silence as the coffin came past.

1. The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, in the Ceremonial Procession following her State Funeral at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Ian West

2. The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it leaves Westminster Abbey after the State Funeral of the Queen. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: Stefan Rousseau

3. Troops on procession

The coffin procession goes down the Mall heading to to Wellington Arch

Photo: PA

4. The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard

The State Gun Carriage carries the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre with a message from King Charles III

Photo: PA

