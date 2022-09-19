4. Respects to Her Majesty

Members of the royal family (front row, left to right) Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall, Mia Tindall, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, and the Prince of Wales, stand for the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, during the Committal Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Monday September 19, 2022.

Photo: PA