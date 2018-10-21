National recognition for ‘outstanding’ Falkirk woman Karyn

The Falkirk woman who leads the national Community Justice Teams is one of ten to join the elite league of Saltire Society’s Outstanding Women of Scotland community.

Karyn McCluskey, whose distinguished career includes helping to set up the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit, received the honour at a ceremony in Glasgow yesterday.

She was in company with fellow Scots joining the community including MP Mhairi Black, actress Maureen Beattie and scientist Professor Sarah Wanless.

Women previously inducted into the “Outstanding” community include singer-songwriter and activist Annie Lennox, bestselling author JK Rowling and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Saltire Society President Sally Mapstone said: “Across the arts, politics, science, and vital areas such as justice, special needs and mental health, Scotland generates outstanding women, whom the Saltire Society is proud to celebrate.

“Women’s leadership, creativity, and companionship, done on their own terms and to enhance the lives of others, characterise this year’s inspiring inductees.”

Karyn leads the Community Justice Scotland team and has overall responsibility for raising awareness of the value that community justice brings to individuals and communities.

Her aim is to provide leadership in a highly complex sector that covers multiple professional and organisational operating environments.

She spent 21 years working with the police and helped establish the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit in 2005.

One recent national newspaper account of her work credits her with dramatically reducing youth murders in Scotland.

She is a member of the WHO Violence Prevention Alliance and also helped set up the Medics Against Violence charity in Scotland, which speak to school children about violence reduction, injury and keeping safe.

Karyn has also previously developed a plan to tackle violence for the Metropolitan Police, and has published work on Armed Robbery teams, Alcohol and Violence Interventions in a clinical setting and Violence Reduction.

In addition, Karyn is a Non-Executive Director at Scottish Professional Football League and a board member of Simon Community Scotland.

Since it began in 2015, the Outstanding Women of Scotland campaign has recognised and celebrated Scottish women from all walks of life, and the inspiration their achievements set for the next generation.

Each year, the campaign invites members of the public to nominate living contemporary examples of Scottish women who have made a significant contribution to Scottish culture and society for induction into the Outstanding Women of Scotland community.