National Ensemble boost for Larbert actor Calum

A talented young actor from Larbert has been chosen as one of just 20 successful candidates to join Scottish Youth Theatre’s National Ensemble.

The prestigious assignment guarantees Calum Ross, (20), a role in a summer theatre production, along with the chance to forge links that could boost his career prospects.

He said: “It is an honour and pleasure to be accepted into the second National Ensemble.

“The chance to collaborate with other like-minded individuals and forge meaningful partnerships is an opportunity that cannot be understated.

“I intend to push myself as an actor and collaborator.

“I cannot wait to learn about and produce work that is meaningful and hopefully can be enjoyed by others”.

SYT’s artistic director Mary McCluskey said: “Membership lasts a year, and during that time participants will be given the opportunity to collaborate with acclaimed theatre practitioners and companies on a monthly basis.

“They will then put what they have learned into practice when they devise and perform in a new theatre piece in the summer – details of which will be announced early next year.” She added: “The ability displayed by the auditionees was outstanding.

“The Ensemble is a platform to showcase the high standard of emerging performers and theatre makers we have right here in Scotland and Calum definitely falls in to that category”.

The company will meet each month in locations across Scotland to take part in development weekends led by acclaimed theatre practitioners.

During summer 2018, they will spend five weeks devising a new piece of theatre which will be performed in venues across Scotland.