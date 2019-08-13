Nappies and food left outside Tamfourhill flats prompt council response

Residents of a block of flats have been urged to clean up their act after items such as nappies were found strewn across a bin space.

The waste storage area at Kilmory Court in Tamfourhill is regularly littered with rubbish — including food and used sanitary products — thrown from windows, according to those who live nearby.

The problem has become so bad Falkirk Council has had to step in and remind tenants of their responsibilities.

One Tamfourhill resident who lives close to Kilmory Court, who wished to remain anonymous, claimed some items had been dropped out of windows and left to lie in an area designated for bins.

The householder said: “Furniture, food, used nappies and used sanitary products are all over the road and blowing down to the flats and houses around where I live.

“When locals have complained to the council they are told that they don’t know who is doing it so nothing can be done.

“But that’s not true because what the council do is send in the rubbish collectors to not only empty the bin room but sweep it out and sort through the rubbish.

“Roughly every two weeks this happens and only hours later the rubbish pile starts again.”

In response, the local authority has taken steps to try to tackle the issue.

A spokeswoman said: “Falkirk Council officers will actively engage and work with residents to secure an improvement to the use and storage of bins at the block of flats.

“A review of bin provision will be undertaken to ensure the most suitable solution for the flats is in place.

“Officers will also meet with individual residents as necessary to ensure they are aware of how each bin should be used and that they are aware of the additional support services which are available, such as the nappy collection.”

Meanwhile, police have appealed to residents of Falkirk district in an attempt to rid the region of fly-tipping.

A recent series of incidents involving bogus workers dumping materials at a variety of sites across Forth Valley has prompted the force into issuing a statement.

A post on the Forth Valley Police Divison Facebook page read: “In addition to the financial crimes committed by bogus workmen, there is also an impact on our local environment.

“The Forth Valley area has several visitors attractions such as The Kelpies, The Falkirk Wheel, The Wallace Monument, Stirling Castle and Clackmannan Tower, all beautiful parts of our community.

“However, due to the rural nature of our area, there are many places where bogus workmen take the opportunity to dump rubbish and rubble.

“In doing so they show a disregard for the local environment and communities who reside nearby.

“Local areas can become unsightly due to fly-tipping and a further consequence of this can be costs to the local authority for cleaning up the area and items dumped can have an effect on wildlife.”

Forth Valley Police are keen to remind residents that fly-tipping is an offence and one which can be dealt with by local authorities.

To report incidents of fly-tipping in Falkirk district, contact the council’s Trading Standards and Waste Services department on 01324 506070.