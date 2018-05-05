Naming your favourite Howgate shop could win you £50

If you have a favourite shop in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre now’s the time to say so - in a retailer contest which could net you a £50 gift card.

However anyone wanting to take part will have to be quick (although it only takes a minute online), as entries close tomorrow - the results will be announced at the Howgate Retailer Awards on May 31.

Shoppers are asked to vote in each of three categories - large shop, small shop and customer experience - and one entry will be selected at random to win the gift card by Friday.

To enter, visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/howgate-retail-awards-2018