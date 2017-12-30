Mystery ‘Samurai’ man in hospital is identified

A man who was unable to identify himself when he was admitted to Forth Valley Royal Hospital on Boxing Day has been reunited with his family.

Police had posted an appeal for information, noting that the man had Samurai swords tattooed on one arm and an image of a Samurai tattooed on his chest.

However despite the distinguishing marks and publicity officers weren’t able to announce the good news that his family had been found until yesterday evening.

A spokesman said: “We are delighted to report that he has now been identified and reunited with his family.

“We really appreciate the support provided by the public and thank everyone who took the time to provide information”.