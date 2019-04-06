Mugenkyo are drumming up a storm at Falkirk Town Hall

The Mugenkyo drummers are billed as the UK’s original touring Taiko Tribe, and they’re bringing their high energy, earth-shaking rhythms to Falkirk Town Hall on May 2 in an all new show.

The performance promises “sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and sumptuous soundscapes” in a night where they’ll aim to fuse the traditional taiko spirit with a modern image and sound.

Mugenkyo have just released their sixth album, “Way of the Drum” and have also released three concert DVD’s, making them arguably the most artistically prolific taiko group outside of Japan.

In addition to their main touring work at theatres and concert halls, Mugenkyo also perform at large scale events and festivals at home and abroad, and have appeared on numerous television programmes such as the Brit Awards and BBC Last Night of the Proms.

There are full details about their Falkirk show at www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/venues/fth/



