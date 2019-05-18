MSP wants councillors to visit Standburn site of under-fire waste plan

Falkirk East MSP Angus Macdonald says he wants planning committee councillors to hear what Braes villages residents think about a controversial waste plan.

Many fear the scheme, if approved, would allow a landowner to process sewage sludge containing human waste and other substances.

Mr MacDonald has submitted an official objection to the planning bid, which aims to allow Anglo Scottish Biosolids Ltd to extend the types of waste they are allowed to process at Craigend Works in Boxton Road.

On Thursday the Falkirk Herald reported that more than 500 objections have been submitted, and the local community council wants the consultation period to be extended so that it can register its opposition.

The firm has said it has no plans to process sludge, and that it aims regenerate a piece of derelict industrial ground that has become a magnet for unsavoury activities.

But objectors say the potential smell from the plant, risk of pollution and increased traffic make the scheme unacceptable.

Now Mr MacDonald is seeking a site visit by Falkirk Council’s planning committee “to allow the local community to have their say”.