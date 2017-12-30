MSP aims to find truth about Christmas nightmare for B&M staff

Falkirk East’s MSP says staff paid off from Stenhousemuir’s new B&M store on Christmas Eve should contact him with their concerns.

Angus MacDonald MSP said any of his constituents affected by the shock move should get in touch if they think they were misinformed about contracts.

He was reacting to this week’s Falkirk Herald story, in which we reported how workers made redundant from the Hallam Road outlet claim they were led to believe they were on permanent contracts - not temporary Christmas posts.

One angry former worker said: “What annoys me in all this is that people have left jobs, come off long term unemployment and have slaved setting up this store.

“The store had potential to be a great shop but it’s a great disappointment – families back in poverty and self-esteem battered.”

Another former employee, Jane-Ann Donaldson (38), said she had actually been given an award for her hard work before she was let go.

She said: “They told us at the induction it was a permanent job, even though the forms said it was temporary.

“They told us not to worry about that it was just a misprint.

“I even asked the manager and he said don’t you worry you are on a permanent contract.

“I think they must have got rid of 15 of us this way.”

Mr MacDonald said these and similar claims, if true, are “nothing short of scandalous”, and said any of his constituents who have been affected should contact him at angus.macdonald.msp@parliament.scot