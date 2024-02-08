MP supports children's mental health week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The theme for this year's campaign, which is now in its 10th year, is ‘My Voice Matters' and aims to empower children and young people and give them the tools they need to get their voices heard.

One in five children and young people have a probable mental health condition and this campaign aims to give these young people the confidence to talk about how they're feeling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Day said: "We are in the midst of a mental health crisis in the UK so I am proud to be supporting this year's Children's Mental Health Week as it is as important as ever to focus on mental health.

Martyn Day MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk.

"Half of mental health issues develop by age 14 so empowering children to speak up about their mental health is a great way to prevent mental health issues further down the line.

"I hope people get involved with this campaign and get more young people talking about mental health."