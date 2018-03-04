MP’s pride in Denny and Dunipace aid to stranded drivers

Falkirk MP John McInally has praised constituents in his home town area of Denny and Dunipace for the help they gave stranded motorists on the M80 during the worst of the big freeze.

He said: “I would like to praise my hometown’s community spirit for quickly organising help for those that have been stuck on the M80 for long periods of time.

“Residents gave out food and drinks to stranded drivers - they also gave out blankets to keep drivers warm.

“They reassured, with chats and general support.

“I would like to thank them and the emergency services for providing great help - I am extremely proud of what my community has done to help those in need.