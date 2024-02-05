MP pushes to stop arms sales to Israel
Martyn Day, SNP MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, has initiated the petition urging the UK government to stop selling weapons to Israel.
This comes in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and the provisional ruling by the ICJ that immediate and effective measures must be taken to ensure the immediate deliverance of humanitarian assistance to address the adverse threat to life of Palestinians in Gaza.
The petition highlights that there is substantial evidence that UK arms sold to Israel are being used to kill innocent civilians in Gaza.
The petition notes that this would be a direct breach of the UK arms exports policy, which states that licences cannot be granted if there is a “clear risk” the arms might be used in a serious violation of international humanitarian law.
The petitioners argue that the UK government should suspend all arms transfers to Israel that pose a substantial risk that they could be used to commit or facilitate serious violations of international humanitarian law.
Mr Day said: “A large number of constituents have contacted me over the past few months to express their outrage at the escalating situation in Gaza and Palestine. Many believe that we should stop exporting arms to Israel, and I agree with them.”