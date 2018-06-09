MP lays out details of new support for carers

East Falkirk’s MP has praised “decisive” Scottish Government action to support unpaid carers, ahead of the start of Carers Week on Monday.

Martyn Day MP says the week flags up the fact that there are 788,000 unpaid carers across Scotland, of whom 44,000 are aged under 18,

Mr Day says the SNOP Government has invested £135 million in a range of programmes and initiatives to support carers and young carers, as well as passing a new Carers Act (which has come into force this year) which extends the rights of carers and ensures better support.

He said: “Through the new Social Security Agency, the Scottish Government plans to increase Carers Allowance to the level of Job Seeker’s Allowance, giving carers that little bit extra support that can go a long way.

“Carers Week gives us all the chance to show our support and appreciation for the work carers do in our local communities – and I am committed to playing a positive role in this inspiring annual event.”