MP encourages people to get tested for HIV

Effective treatment means people can live a long, healthy life with HIV and, once the virus is suppressed, HIV cannot be passed on to sexual partners. An estimated 500 people are living with undiagnosed HIV in Scotland. The only way to know that you are living with HIV is by getting tested. The Terrence Higgins Trust in conjunction with the Scottish Government provide free self-testing HIV kits. A test in an unmarked package can be sent to any address in Scotland, or to one of HubBox’s 6,000 click and collect pickup points. The test is a straightforward finger-prick test or swab along you gums, with the results available within 20 minutes. Mr Day said: “It was great to find out for myself how quick, easy and painless testing for HIV is. “Anyone can be affected by HIV and so I am pleased to raise awareness about the importance of testing.