MP constituency office experiencing telephone line issues

Martyn Day, MP for Linlithgow and East Falkirk, wants to notify his constituents his office is currently experiencing problems with their telephone lines.

Since the afternoon of Thursday 2nd his office has only been able to make and receive intermittent telephone calls.

Martyn Day said: “Firstly, I want to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Both myself and my staff appreciate everybody’s patience during this time, and want to reassure constituents that we are working with our telephone provider to resolve this issue as quickly as possible.

“In the interim, if constituents require assistance and are unable to get through to my constituency office please email me at martyn.day.mp@parliament.uk and either myself, or a member of staff, will contact you and soon as possible.”