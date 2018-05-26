MP claims UK Government ‘doesn’t care’ about M&S blow to Falkirk

Falkirk MP John McInally has accused the UK Government of ignoring key questions over the planned closure of the town’s Marks and Spencer.

He says the Tory government has shown “complete disregard” for the fate of town centre retailers.

In the House of Commons Mr McInally quizzed UK energy minister Claire Perry MP about the effect austerity, “bricks versus clicks” and VAT had contributed to M&S’s difficulties - but says he failed to gain a satisfactory reply.

The MP said: “In my own Falkirk constituency we are losing around 90 employees. This is a devastating impact - the culmination of austerity from this government”.

He asked: “I know the government was carrying out a consultation on VAT. Is there any possibility - as I asked the chancellor some time ago - that they will reduce VAT on the High Street, and give local shops and retailers on the High Street a fighting chance against the online retailers?”

Ms Perry deferred the question to the Treasury, but argued the latest British retail disaster is part of “a global trend”, one she said had also seen traditional shopping outlets badly hit in the USA.

Mr McInally says the UK Goverenment has been asked what it aims to do about the online challenge to shops - which have major overheads to contend with through running often high profile town centre premises which online businesses do not have to face.

“It appears to have fallen on deaf ears”, he said.

M&S wants to close 100 stores within the next three years, as part of a firefighting plan designed to save the business by moving a third of its sales online.

Earlier this week Shona Lawrie, head of region for Scotland North and East for Marks and Spencer, said: “Proposing to close the Falkirk store has been a difficult decision and over the coming weeks we will be consulting with our colleagues.

“We will continue to serve the community at our surrounding local stores, including Falkirk Simply Food at the Falkirk Retail Park.”