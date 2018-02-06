MP backs free to use cash machine expansion

East Falkirk MP Martyn Day supports Links’ plans to increase the number of free to use cash machines in remote and deprived areas.

Mr Day said: “The public should not have to pay to access their own money from the bank – yet that is exactly what people in some of the most rural and deprived areas in the country are forced to do.

“New proposals by Link, increasing the subsidy paid to operatives will hopefully mean a number of the current ‘fee paying machines’ will revert to free-to use machines, assisting many people within rural communities in my own constituency.

“Banks should not be allowed to profit from customers accessing their own money.”