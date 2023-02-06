Motorist taken to hospital following collision between ambulance and a car at Falkirk junction

Police stated investigations were ongoing into the incident, which happened on Ladysmill Road at around 10am on Friday, February 3.

It is understood the crew and student paramedic onboard the ambulance, which was on its way to attend an emergency, were not injured and the ambulance was not carrying patients at the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Friday, February 3, police were called to a two-vehicle road crash involving an ambulance and a Volvo car on Ladysmill Road at its junction with Thornhill Road, Falkirk."The driver of the Volvo was taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Hospital. No reports of any injuries to ambulance personnel. The road reopened around 11.40am and

The motorist was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in another ambulance following the collision