Motorist, 36, charged and man, 55, injured and charged following four vehicle crash in Grangemouth
One of the vehicls – a car – was reportedly left lying on its side following the incident, which happened just after 7.30pm on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Monday, February 5 police received a report of a crash involving four vehicles in Wavell Street at the junction of Central Avenue, Grangemouth.
“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and a 55-year-old man was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.
“A 36-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with an alleged road traffic offence. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged threatening and abusive behaviour.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”