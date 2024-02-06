News you can trust since 1845
Motorist, 36, charged and man, 55, injured and charged following four vehicle crash in Grangemouth

A road traffic collision in a residential area involving four vehicles resulted in one motorist being charged by police and a man being treated by ambulance staff before being charged himself.
By James Trimble
Published 6th Feb 2024, 11:08 GMT
Police attended the crash scene in Central Avenue, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)Police attended the crash scene in Central Avenue, Grangemouth (Picture: Submitted)
One of the vehicls – a car – was reportedly left lying on its side following the incident, which happened just after 7.30pm on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Monday, February 5 police received a report of a crash involving four vehicles in Wavell Street at the junction of Central Avenue, Grangemouth.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and a 55-year-old man was treated at the scene by ambulance staff.

“A 36-year-old man will be subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with an alleged road traffic offence. A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with alleged threatening and abusive behaviour.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

