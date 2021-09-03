Motorcyclist in hospital after road traffic collision in Camelon

The incident happened in Glasgow Road, Camelon just before 1pm and emergency services personnel were quickly on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.55pm on Friday, 3 September, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Glasgow Road in Falkirk.

“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injury.”

Police were in attendance at the incident

