Motorcyclist in hospital after road traffic collision in Camelon
A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Camelon this afternoon left one man seriously injured and requiring hospital treatment.
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:06 pm
Updated
The incident happened in Glasgow Road, Camelon just before 1pm and emergency services personnel were quickly on the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 12.55pm on Friday, 3 September, we received a report of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Glasgow Road in Falkirk.
“Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious non-life threatening injury.”