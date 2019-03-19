Motorcyclist in hospital after M9 smash

A motorcyclist is being treated in hospital following a collision with a car on the M9 this morning near Stirling.

The accident happened at around 10.25am between junctions nine (Bannockburn) and ten (Craigforth).

Traffic was brought to a standstill while all lanes were closed for police to carry out investigations.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The motorcyclist, a male in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is being treated but his injuries are not thought to be serious.”

The off-slip at junction ten was also closed for around 45 minutes causing major tailbacks approaching Craigforth roundabout but has also now reopened.