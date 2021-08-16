Motorcyclist (33) rushed to hospital after Falkirk crash

The incident happened just before 1pm on Sunday afternoon on a stretch of the B825 Standburn Road.

According to police, who attended the scene along with Scottish Ambulance Service personnel, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the 33-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out an investigation into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle which happened on the B825, Standburn Road, near Avonbridge, at around 12.50pm on Sunday, August 15.