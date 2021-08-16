Motorcyclist (33) rushed to hospital after Falkirk crash
Emergency services were called out to a rural road near Avonbridge after a motorcyclist came off his bike.
The incident happened just before 1pm on Sunday afternoon on a stretch of the B825 Standburn Road.
According to police, who attended the scene along with Scottish Ambulance Service personnel, no other vehicles were involved in the crash and the 33-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital.
The road was closed for a short time to allow officers to carry out an investigation into the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle which happened on the B825, Standburn Road, near Avonbridge, at around 12.50pm on Sunday, August 15.
"The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old man, was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment. The road was closed at Bowhouse Roundabout as emergency services attended at the scene and was re-opened by around 2pm."