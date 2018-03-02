Most non-emergency appointments are cancelled

Forth Valley NHS has called off all hospital outpatient appointments and non-emergency operations today - except for oncology and renal dialysis clinics.

A small number of more urgent appointments are set to go ahead, but staff will contact patients directly to arrange these.

People affected by cancelled appointments will be contacted as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause however we want to ensure patients avoid the need to travel to hospital unless they absolutely have to.

“Our staff are continuing to work closely with the Scottish Ambulance Service, local authorities and voluntary organisations to maintain essential clinical services across Forth Valley”.