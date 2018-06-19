Morven braves the shave for cancer charity

Kind-hearted 16-year-old Morven Hylands shaved her hair to raise money for MacMillan Cancer Support.

The brave teenager from Falkirk raised over £800 for the event at Camelon’s Pro Bowl, including her online page and cash at the event.

Morven with her friends before the shave

Morven organised the shave because of her mother, Ailsa, who was diagnosed with cancer when she was 41 years old.

She also donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair due to cancer.

Morven said: “The motive to fundraise for MacMillan was due to my mum falling ill in 2014 during the October break.

“Within a month my mum had completed her operation and was soon to start chemo.

Morven after she had her hair shaved for MacMillan Cancer Support

“After finishing chemo in the middle of 2015, she began to suffer from extremely sore feet, which she then discovered was neuropathy, a neurological disease that causes weaknesses and numbness in the peripheral nerves. “Since then she has had very limited mobility and walking is extremely painful.

“I decided to brave the shave because MacMillan done a lot to help my mum through her difficult times and on the grand scale of things hair is not important, it can always grow back.”

Morven’s mother Ailsa said: “I’m extremely proud of her, she was a star getting her hair shaved, I never thought she would have done something like this.

“Lots of her friends came to support her so it was a really successful night, and it couldn’t have been so successful without the help of Pro Bowl, so that was really appreciated.”

Morven’s Brave the Shave page is still open to donate money at https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/morven-hylands.