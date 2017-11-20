Morrisons Falkirk promo offers to cut fuel charge by 10p a litre

Morrisons Falkirk has launched a promotion that allows motorists who spend £50 in store to pay 10p less per litre at the fuel pumps.

To get the reduction customers have to spend £50 in Morrisons stores (not Morrisons online) between now and November 26.

This entitles them to a *Black Five Days Fuel” voucher that will allow them to pay the lower price until December 3.

For a typical 50 litre car, motorists can then save £5 every time they fill their car up.

The firm says the cut aims to help motorists with the cost of diesel and unleaded petrol during the pre-Christmas shopping spree, including Black Friday.

It points out that economists are predicting an increase in the price of fuel before Christmas, with one bank saying it could be up by 8p a litre.

This follows an increase in the price of oil of more than 30 per cent since the summer.

Steve Mosey, Morrisons services director, said: “Motorists could face a triple whammy of rising petrol prices, extra fuel tax and a busy Christmas shopping season, so we’re doing what we can to help them afford to run their cars.”