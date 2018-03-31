More than 700 real beer fans pack Larbert ale show

Forth Valley CAMRA’s Larbert Real Ale Festival has its second and possibly even busier day today, with a stunning array of beers from all over the UK to choose from.

The Easter weekend was reckoned perfect timing for the event in the Dobbie Hall, both for the milling throngs of festival-goers and the brewers taking time out from their busy schedules to attend,

Among those delighted with yesterday’s offer were the team from Larbert’s own award-winning Tryst Brewery (pictured), who in place of chocolate eggs were retailing beers which included Double Chocolate Porter and Chocolate and Coconut Porter - besides established Tryst successes Carronade and Summit.

Every drop of the supply of all four beers the Tryst team took to the show yesterday was consumed - but other Tryst brews, including Sherpa Porter, Raj IPA and XL5 (whose name won’t mean much to anyone younger than their late 50’s) were set to appear.

The brewery’s John McGarva (pictured, centre) said later on social media: “A massive thank you to everyone who supported Team Tryst last night!

“It was a fantastic Friday night for Forth Valley CAMRA’s Larbert Real Ale Festival, with 700-plus supporters through the door, lots of great beers, cider and chat!”

As one of Central Scotland favourite beerfests (outside Edinburgh, the other major happening is the annual Paisley Beer Festival), the Larbert show attracts a dazzling array of premier brewing talent.

Scottish breweries represented alongside Tryst include Kinneil, with the mysteriously-named ale Geronimo’s Cadillac, Kelburn from Barrhead, Strathaven Ales and Fyne Ales - who are all regularly lauded for producing some of the most stunning brews to be found anywhere in the UK.

English breweries present include far-travelled Shepherd Neame from Kent, a very long-established family company widely regarded as the Rolls-Royce of English cask ale at its finest.

Another iconic name from England is Marston, probably still best known for its signature Marston’s Pedigree - but pouring “Lancaster Bomber” for the Larbert show.

Altogether more than 50 ales, ciders and (usually hard to find) perries are featured - and, like those Tryst beers, many or even most are a near-guaranteed sell-out.

All of which could be taken as further evidence that the much-vaunted Scottish cask ale renaissance is still in full swing, and that some of the pioneer enterprises of a few years ago are now firmly established as producers of superb ales created by brewers who are at the very top of their game.

Today’s event runs until 11pm, and costs £5 admission (includes commemorative glass), or £3 for card-carrying CAMRA members.