More brown bin uplifts over spring and summer

Falkirk Council is increasing its brown bin collections between April and September.

Residents across the council area will see the introduction of a two weekly collection for their brown bin starting from Monday, April 2.

Councillor Paul Garner, spokesperson for the environment said: “The two week brown bin service will be welcomed by many residents over the summer months to help recycle their garden waste correctly.

“It is a popular service that we provide and we are sure it will be well used.”

For the vast majority of households the brown bin will be collected on the week following their blue bin. All other bin, box and caddy collection dates remain the same.

Residents can check the bin collection calendar on the Falkirk Council website for their updated brown bin collection dates at www.falkirk.gov.uk/binday.

They can also download their bin calendars to their mobile devices.

Brown bins are used for the recycling of garden waste such as leaves, grass, plant material, twigs and small branches but cannot be used for soil or stones.

Material from brown bins is then taken to the council facility at Kinneil Kerse to be turned into compost, which can be collected for free for use by council households.

Falkirk Council also operates two Recycling Centres at Roughmute and Kinneil that accept garden waste, seven days a week from 8am to 8pm – last entry at 7.45pm – from April to September, with reduced hours at other times.