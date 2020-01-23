Missing woman with Bonnybridge links found ‘safe and well’ by police

A missing woman with links to Bonnybridge has been found “safe and well”, police have confirmed.

Jeanette MacRae (75) had not been seen since leaving her home in Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire last night to attend a church social event in Kirkintilloch.

Jeanette MacRae has been found "safe and well". Picture: Police Scotland

Officers said her family were concerned as Jeanette has early stage dementia, however, she has now been traced.

A post on the Greater Glasgow Police Division Facebook page read: “We are pleased to confirm that Jeanette MacRae, 75, reported missing from Kirkintilloch has been found safe and well. Thank you to everyone who assisted with our appeal.”