Police have said there is “no longer any concern” for a teenager who went missing last week.

Chloe Fowler (18), who has links to Falkirk and Grangemouth, had last been seen in Plean at about 8pm on Friday, May 17.

However, officers today confirmed their investigation had come to a successful end.

A post on the Forth Valley Police Division Facebook page read: “There is no longer any concern for Chloe Fowler.

“Thank you for your assistance in this enquiry.”