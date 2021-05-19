Missing Larbert man found by police
Police have provided an update on the status of an investigation into a missing Larbert man.
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:21 am
Christopher Horne, who is known to visit the Falkirk and Stirling areas, was last seen at 7pm on Sunday, May 16.
An appeal for information was launched yesterday in a bid to find the 33-year-old.
Police have now confirmed their search was successful and Christopher was found.
A Forth Valley Police Division spokesperson said: “Christopher Horne has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you for your assistance.”