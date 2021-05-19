Missing Larbert man found by police

Police have provided an update on the status of an investigation into a missing Larbert man.

By Jonathon Reilly
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 9:21 am

Christopher Horne, who is known to visit the Falkirk and Stirling areas, was last seen at 7pm on Sunday, May 16.

An appeal for information was launched yesterday in a bid to find the 33-year-old.

Read More

Read More
Random attack on 80-year old in Forth Valley branded ‘despicable act of violence...
Larbert man Christopher Horne has been found by police. Contributed.

Police have now confirmed their search was successful and Christopher was found.

A Forth Valley Police Division spokesperson said: “Christopher Horne has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V