Missing Larbert man found by police

Christopher Horne, who is known to visit the Falkirk and Stirling areas, was last seen at 7pm on Sunday, May 16.

An appeal for information was launched yesterday in a bid to find the 33-year-old.

Larbert man Christopher Horne has been found by police. Contributed.

Police have now confirmed their search was successful and Christopher was found.

A Forth Valley Police Division spokesperson said: “Christopher Horne has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you for your assistance.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.