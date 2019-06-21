Missing Glen Village man, 74, last seen at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

A pensioner has gone missing after last being spotted at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert.

James Crothers (74), who lives in Glen Village, was last seen at 1.45pm yesterday (Thursday) when, police say, it’s thought he boarded the Number 38 bus which travels through West Lothian and terminates in Edinburgh.

He is described as 5ft5, bald, of slim build and was last seen wearing a cream jacket, cream trousers, cream shoes and a black shirt with a white t-shirt underneath.

Officers say James is known to visit pubs in the Falkirk region.

Anyone who has information which may be able to assist enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2579 of June 20, 2019.