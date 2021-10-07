Missing Bonnybridge teenager found 'safe and well'
A search for a missing teenager has been called off after the girl was found.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:33 pm
Morgan Marshall disappeared from Bonnybridge on Friday, October 1 and was known to have connections across Central Scotland.
Police this week appealed for information to trace the 17-year-old.
She has since been found “safe and well”.
Forth Valley Police Division today tweeted: “We are pleased to confirm that Morgan Marshall (17) who was reported missing in Bonnybridge has been traced safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”