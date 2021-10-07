Missing Bonnybridge teenager found 'safe and well'

Morgan Marshall disappeared from Bonnybridge on Friday, October 1 and was known to have connections across Central Scotland.

Police this week appealed for information to trace the 17-year-old.

She has since been found “safe and well”.

Forth Valley Police Division today tweeted: “We are pleased to confirm that Morgan Marshall (17) who was reported missing in Bonnybridge has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

