Missing Bonnybridge teenager found 'safe and well'

A search for a missing teenager has been called off after the girl was found.

By Jonathon Reilly
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:33 pm

Morgan Marshall disappeared from Bonnybridge on Friday, October 1 and was known to have connections across Central Scotland.

Police this week appealed for information to trace the 17-year-old.

She has since been found “safe and well”.

Forth Valley Police Division today tweeted: “We are pleased to confirm that Morgan Marshall (17) who was reported missing in Bonnybridge has been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our earlier appeal.”

