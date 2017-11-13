Ministers back council’s planning decision and refuse appeal

Scottish Ministers have dismissed an appeal against a council planning decision to refuse a development in Maddiston.

Falkirk Council turned down an application from Manor Forrest Ltd & Land Options West Ltd for a distributor road and earth works on land north of Shamistle.

The Scottish Government Reporter “fully accepted” the council’s four reasons for refusing the proposals, which included “adverse effects” on a B-listed building (The Haining), the lack of protection of long established woodland which had “irreplacable value” and concerns over the access point of the plans.

The Reporter also noted concerns from Maddiston Community Council over traffic at the primary school.

The report states: “...as opening time for the school approached and the access arrangements for the school became congested, drivers began to park on the unrestricted part of the carriageway so that they could drop off their children...so that the free flow of traffic was impeded”.