Mini-kelpies hit the road to spread the word on tourism

One of the Falkirk area’s most iconic structures is being admired all over continental Europe - in miniature.

The Kelpie maquettes, models of the enormous full size equine sculptures, are on a lengthy road trip to promote Falkirk as a tourist destination.

Visit Falkirk says the team will be travelling around 1,258 miles to get over the message that this area offers a neat counterpoint to the well-worn sights of Edinburgh or the shopping facilities in Glasgow.

The mini-kelpies were last reported to have stopped at Pont-de-l’Isère in the south-east of France, and more photo updates will be posted on Visit Falkirk’s FB site as the tour continues.