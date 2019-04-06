Mini-Kelpies are off to Argyll to woo tourists

The far-travelled Kelpies maquettes have ended their promotional tour of continental Europe for a protracted holiday at Ardrishaig in the West Highlands.

The maquettes - one to ten scale models of the real thing at the Helix - have toured the world helping to promote Scotland the Falkirk as a visitor destination, and have appeared at major events including the Grand National and the Ryder Cup.

But now they are ready to meet bemused tourist arrivals to the Crinan Canal at Ardrishaig’s steamer terminal, where they will be flying the flag for Falkirk until the end of the summer.

Cara Vaillie, senior destinations manager at Scottish Canals, said: “I’m sure the maquettes will prove popular both with our visitors and the people of Ardrishaig and the surrounding area.

“There will be plenty of opportunity to take Kelpie Selfies and learn more about the steel structures.

“They have arrived just in time to celebrate Easter, and will be with us to mark the opening of our new community hub, The Egg Shed, in the summer.”

More than three million visitors from all over the world have stood in the shadow of the sculptures since their unveiling in April 2014, boosting the local economy by an estimated £1.5m per year.