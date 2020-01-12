Mid-air fault forces aircraft’s return to Edinburgh Airport

An outward bound British Airways flight was forced to return to Edinburgh Airport this morning after its landing gear failed to retract.

The plane’s pilots broadcasted a distress code as a precaution shortly after 7am, and emergency services were deployed on the landing strip.

A spokeswoman for BA told the Scotsman newspaper: “Our highly trained pilots made the decision to return to Edinburgh as a precaution, following a minor technical issue.

“Our teams are looking after our customers and working to get them on their way as soon as possible.”