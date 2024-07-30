Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Microsoft is down for some users 😨

Microsoft has been hit by an outage - with customers across the globe affected.

Some users have been unable to use Microsoft 365 products.

It comes just over a week after the CrowdStrike outage brought world to a halt.

Microsoft has been hit by yet another global outage, just over a week after the CrowdStrike crisis. The tech giant has admitted that a ‘degradation; has been identified with multiple systems.

Users of Microsoft 365 - which includes products like Word, Excel and more - as well as the Azure cloud computing programme have been affected on Tuesday, 30 July. Microsoft has said that it is working to identify and fix the problem as soon as possible.

It is a bit of deja vu following the disaster that was the CrowdStrike issue earlier in July. There is no indication that the Microsoft outage today is anywhere near as damaging as that previous incident.

What is down?

Microsoft Office is down for some users. Picture: Getty images | Getty Images

Microsoft has spotted issues with both Microsoft 365 products - including products like Word and Excel - and its Azure cloud computing programme. It has left some users unable to access Microsoft Office programmes.

What has Microsoft said?

In a post on social media Microsoft 365 Status wrote earlier this afternoon: “We're currently investigating access issues and degraded performance with multiple Microsoft 365 services and features. More information can be found under MO842351 in the admin center.”

While in a status update on Azure’s website, Microsoft wrote: “Starting approximately at 11:45 UTC on 30 July 2024, a subset of customers may have experienced issues connecting to Microsoft services globally.” In an update the company advised that it was rolling out a fix and would be monitoring the situation.

The update reads: “We have implemented networking configuration changes and have performed failovers to alternate networking paths to provide relief. Monitoring telemetry shows improvement in service availability, and we are continuing to monitor to ensure full recovery.”