Michael Hunter, 36, was last seen at Stirling Road Larbert about 12.45pm on Tuesday June 8 (Photo: Police Scotland).

Police say Mr Hunter has links to the Stirling area.

He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches and has short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a white hoodie.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote reference number: PS-20210608-1556.

