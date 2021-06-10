Michael Hunter: Forth Valley police launch appeal to trace missing 36-year-old man last seen in Larbert on Tuesday
Police in Forth Valley are keen to trace a 36-year-old man who has been reported missing as they launch appeal.
Michael Hunter, 36, was last seen at Stirling Road Larbert about 12.45pm on Tuesday June 8.
Police say Mr Hunter has links to the Stirling area.
He is described as being 5 foot 10 inches and has short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black jogging bottoms, black trainers and a white hoodie.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the police on 101 and quote reference number: PS-20210608-1556.