According to the Met Office, the Aurora Borealis could be visible in parts of Scotland tonight - What time should I look for the Northern Lights?

The Aurora Borealis could be visible in parts of Scotland tonight (March 26).

The Met Office said: “There's another chance to see the aurora across parts of Scotland tonight.

“Eastern counties will have the best opportunity during the evening, with skies clearing slightly in the northwest later in the night after rain moves through.”

A Met Office map shows where in Scotland the Northern Lights could be visible tonight. | Met Office

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

They could be visible in parts of Scotland tonight.

The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.