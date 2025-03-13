Met Office map shows where in Scotland the Northern Lights could be visible tonight, and the time you should look out for the phenomenon.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office map shows where in Scotland the Northern Lights could be visible tonight (March 13).

The Met Office said: “During clear spells tonight, aurora sightings are possible in the Shetland Islands and the far north of Scotland. There may also be a chance further south with long exposure photography.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

Met Office map shows where in Scotland Northern Lights could be visible tonight. | Met Office

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

They are due to be visible in northern Scotland tonight.

The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.